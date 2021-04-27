NFL News: Chiefs Land OT Orlando Brown in a Trade With the Ravens

The Chiefs didn’t give Patrick Mahomes the largest QB contract in NFL history just to lose out on his offensive line. But that appeared to be the case went they cut ties with several veterans this offseason.

Those cuts left some notable holes on the line, leaving Mahomes open and vulnerable. For a guy with that much money riding on him, it’s not exactly ideal. But they appear to have started the process of rectifying it earlier this week.

The Chiefs made a deal with the Ravens to acquire OT Orlando Brown. Kansas City is sending their 2021 first-round pick to Baltimore along with 3 other picks from the 2021 and 2022 drafts. The Chiefs get Brown as well as a second-round pick in the 2021 draft and a sixth-round pick in 2022.

The Chiefs rebuilt line now includes Brown, Joe Thuney, Kyle Long, and Austin Blythe. They will also get Laurent Duvernay-Tardif returning this season. So Kansas City goes from having an offensive line full of holes to potentially one of the best in the NFL.

Keeping Patrick Mahomes protected is going to be key to their success moving forward.