NFL News: Panthers Send QB Teddy Bridgewater to Denver Before the Draft

It’s been an offseason full of movement and the QB position in the NFL, and it’s continuing today. Just ahead of the NFL draft this week, the Carolina Panthers make a deal with the Denver Broncos to ship out their main signal-caller.

The Panthers sent Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Carolina is paying $7 million of his contract while Denver will be paying him $3 million. The trade reportedly does NOT take Denver out of the market for a starting QB.

Bridgewater signed a 3-year deal worth $63 million prior to last season. He threw for 3,733 yards including 15 touchdowns last season. While he had the opportunities to cement himself as the starter, Teddy’s numbers steadily dropped off throughout the season. Head Coach Matt Rhule would not at any time commit to saying that Bridgewater was the guy.

Carolina made a trade for Jets QB Sam Darnold earlier in the month, leading to questions about his future in Carolina. The Panthers had also been involved in trade talks with the Lions for Matthew Stafford, and Bridgewater was a part of their initial offer.

As for Denver, they’ll likely have a lot going on at the QB position. Drew Lock is a guy that they would like to step up, but they’ve also been vocal about being in the market for an arm. Adding Bridgewater makes their plan a little less clear.