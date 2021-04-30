MLB News: Roberto Alomar Banned From Baseball Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Some days in MLB are great and everything is right. Others are a stark reminder that there are humans running the game of baseball, and a whole lot of bad can happen. Friday was one of those days.

It was announced that Roberto Alomar has been placed on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation into a 2014 sexual misconduct allegation. Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement following the news that an independent investigation by an external law firm into allegation’s made earlier this year.

Alomar’s number is retired with the Toronto Blue Jays, but they also cut ties with the 12-time All-Star. The Hall of Fame has since said that Alomar will not be removed after his induction. He was terminated from his current position as a consultant to MLB.

Alomar later related a statement of his own via social media platforms that talked about how sad and disappointed that he was in the decision. He cited the current social climate as the reason that he understood the league’s decision to cut ties with him.

Alomar played for the Padres, Blue Jays, Orioles, Indians, Mets, White Sox, and Diamondbacks over a career that spanned 17 years. He won a World Series with the Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993 and was a 10-time Gold Glove winner at second base.