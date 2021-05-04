NBA News: The Playoff Picture is Starting to Take Shape

The NBA playoffs are somehow right around the corner. While it feels like yesterday that the Lakers were winning the Finals, the time has flown by in the 2020-21 season. Let’s dive into the playoff picture so far and see what we’re facing.

If the seasons ended today, we would have the Lakers and Clippers matching up in round 1. We would also have Dame Lillard’s Blazer taking on Steph Curry’s Warriors in the play-in round. Los Angeles getting a huge win over the Nuggets on Monday shot them up into the 5 seed spot.

With the NBA’s new format for the play-in tournament, the top 6 seeds in each conference are in. The final 2 seeds are up for grabs via a play-in tourney. Number 7 will play number 8 with the winner getting the number 7 seed. The loser then plays the winner of the 9 and 10 seed for the number 8 seed. That’s a lot to process.

Over in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns are leading the way with 47 and 46 wins. The Nuggets and Clippers follow them up as the number 3 and 4 seeds with 43 wins. The Spurs are scraping the bottom of the barrel at the 10 spot and will likely take on the Grizzlies or Warrios.

The Eastern Conference is a little tighter at the top. The 76ers are just a game up on the Nets and just 3.5 up on the Bucks. The Wizards and Pacers round out the top 10 seeds with just 30 wins each.