NFL News: Packers Reportedly Made a Massive Offer to Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay has been the talk of the NFL over the last week. With growing tensions surround the draft and future of Rodgers with the team, there were suggestions he wanted to leave.

But the latest report seems to suggest something far from internal strife. The Packers were apparently interested in making amends with Rodgers by paying him a whole lot of cash. Per the Athletic, the Packers made an offer in recent months to make him the highest-paid QB in the NFL.

That would have to be more than double the $21.5 million that Rodgers is set to make this season which seems…odd. When that offer was actually made to him is not clear as of now, but the recent events would suggest money is not the issue.

The problems first surfaced publicly in 2020 when the Packers inexplicably went out and drafted QB Jordan Love rather than draft a weapon for Rodgers. His relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst has also publicly been pretty bad.

Reports also said that Rodgers wanted Gutekunst out of the organization and would be willing to hold out if demands were not met. No one in the Packers’ organization or Rodgers’ camp has been able to confirm such a report.