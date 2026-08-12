White Sox expand pope-hat giveaway to 40,615; fans lined up early

CHICAGO — A planned 2,500-person promotion by the Chicago White Sox grew into a giveaway for more than 40,000 fans ahead of Tuesday’s game, prompting long lines outside the ballpark before gates opened. The club initially envisioned handing out 2,500 pope-themed hats but increased the number as ticket demand surged.

White Sox marketing chief Brooks Boyer said the promotion was scaled up after the team realized the original allotment would not be sufficient. Boyer told reporters the organization had not previously faced a need to prepare giveaway quantities on this scale.

The giveaway recognizes Chicago native Pope Leo, whom the team has embraced as a fan since the 2025 papal conclave, according to Boyer. The promotion was staged ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Cincinnati Reds and promoted as part of the club’s connection to the pontiff.

Manager Will Venable described the event as ‘‘Pope Night’’ and said the team was enthusiastic about celebrating the pope’s fandom. Venable added the promotion was a chance to lean into the connection and hoped it might bring good fortune for the team on the field, according to his remarks to reporters.

The club said it has at least 40,615 hats available in case every ticketed seat, including suites, is filled. Boyer acknowledged uncertainty about whether Pope Leo is aware of the promotion, noting others have told the team the pope is following White Sox developments; he invited the pontiff’s attention to the event.