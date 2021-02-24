NBA: List of Players Being Waived Around the League and All-Star Nods

This week is the deadline for NBA teams to make final decisions with players on their roster. February 27th is the deadline for teams to have to guarantee contracts for the remainder of the season. As such, players have started to get cut all around the league.

Players Waived

The Sacramento Kings are planning to waive forward Glenn Robinson III per Adrian Wojnarowski. Robinson has averaged 5.3 points in 23 games this season for the Kings.

The Brooklyn Nets have decided to waive three players. Noah Vonleh, Iman Shumpert and Andre Roberson all got the cut ahead of the deadline and will be able to sign with other teams.

In a surprise move, the Houston Rockets opted to guarantee the contract for DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season. Houston will pay out the entire $2.3 million owed on his deal.

The Los Angeles Lakers have waived Quinn Cook. The 27-year-old is averaging 2.1 points per game this season, and several teams are expected to be interested in signing the former champion.

Other NBA News

Adam Silver announced today that Suns guard Devin Booker will replace Lakers star Anthony Davis on the All-Star roster. Davis is recovering from a half strain that should keep him sidelined over a month.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has reignited the debate on the current NBA logo. Iriving insists that the logo should be changed to that of the late Kobe Bryant, a movement that is picking up steam in the league.

Pau Gasol will not be returning to the NBA after all. The veteran big man announced that he will be returning to FC Barcelona, the team where he got his start back in Spain. Many had hoped to see Gasol sign with the Lakers and retire in Los Angeles.