MLB News: Rockies Outfielder Ian Desmond Opts Out of Another Season

The 2021 MLB season is shaping up to be a rough one for the Colorado Rockies. The year started with the trade of their franchise player Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals, and things have not gotten much better since then.

The latest update out of Colorado is that Rockies’ outfielder Ian Desmond is opting out of the 2021 season. The 11-year veteran cited the health and wellness of himself and his family led to him deciding not to play this year. This is the second season that Desmond has decided not to play due to coronavirus concerns.

Over the last few months, I’ve had tough conversations. I’ve asked a lot of questions and done a lot of thinking. For now, I’ve decided to opt out of the 2021 season. My desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances. I’m going to continue to train and watch how things unfold.

Desmond is in the final year of a 5-year deal worth $70 million. He was supposed to make $8 million this year, but the Rockies will not need to pay it if he decides not to play. The Rockies also have a $15 million option for 2022 that pays out a $2 million buyout.

In terms of the Rockies’ future, the move strangely helps them with their current goals. They obviously have no intentions of trying to win in 2021, so the added financial help will get them a long way down the road. Desmond did say that he was opting out, for now, indicating that he could very well return if circumstances change.