NFL News: The Eagles Have Agreed to Trade Carson Wentz to the Colts

The wave of NFL quarterback movement appears to be continuing this week. The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly agreed to trade signal-caller Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. That would mean that the first two picks of the 2016 draft have been traded less than 19 days apart in 2021.

The Eagles had reportedly been looking for a trade partner for Wentz, and that had picked up in recent weeks. The deal will send a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder.

Philly will get the 85th overall pick in the draft this year, and the second-round pick could change over to a first depending on Wentz’ playing time. He would need to play at least 75 percent of the Colts snaps in order for that change to happen. The trade cannot officially be processed until the NFL year begins on March 17th.

In order to trade Wentz, the Eagles have to take a $33.8 million dead-cap hit. That is the largest hit a team has ever taken for a player. The colts are assuming the remainder of his $128 million extension, which includes a $10 million guaranteed roster bonus due in late March.

So, each side gets what they wanted. Wentz wanted out of Philadelphia after things had soured with management, and the Eagles get the picks they need to make them feel okay about it. The Colts also get their guy to replace veteran QB Philip Rivers who decided to retire after getting knocked out of the playoffs this year.