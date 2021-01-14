NBA News: James Harden Traded to the Nets in a Blockbuster Deal

The unfortunate saga of James Harden and the Houston Rockets has finally come to an end. After the NBA star gave an interview following a loss to the Lakers, media began to speculate that his time in Houston was nearing an end. Less than 24 hours later, Houston put together a trade package with three other teams.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers were also involved in the massive trade. The Brooklyn Nets sent Houston a package that includes guard Caris LeVert and three future first-round draft picks. The Rockets will then trade LeVert to the Indiana Pacers for Victor Oladipo, though neither team has officially announced that portion of the deal.

The Nets will also send center Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince to the Cavaliers with the Rockets receiving guard Dante Exum and Brooklyn forward Rodions Kurucs. The picks that Houston will receive from Brooklyn are unprotected and will be in 2022, 2024, and 2026. They will also swap picks in 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027 with the Nets in addition to Cleveland’s 2022 1st round pick. Houston is sending a 2023 second-round pick to the Pacers in the deal.

This blockbuster deal will reunite James Harden with former OKC teammate Kevin Durant in Brooklyn and will form a dynamic trio alongside Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn is going through a bit of a rough stage with Irving at the moment, as he continues to sit out for attending a public party without a mask.