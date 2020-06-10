NBA News: League Plans For Next Season, Details on the Orlando Plan, and More!

The NBA has plans to return to play in Orlando under a bubble plan, with players expected to remain on campus for the duration of the season. Players will be expected to come back with two negative coronavirus tests should they decided to leave the ‘bubble’, and would require a ten-day quarantine. Let’s get to some more news from around the league!

Social News

Much like last week, this week featured plenty of big names in the NBA speaking up on the matter of racial injustice in the United States. Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban has been especially vocal over the last few weeks and has been active in protests as well.

Mark Cuban says people can't be afraid to talk about race if they want to move forward. (via @espn_macmahon) pic.twitter.com/bONRvZVes0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2020

.@Dame_Lillard released a track titled 'Blacklist' with some powerful words 🎙 pic.twitter.com/biGRWywnqK — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2020

"We've had our fists in the air, we've taken knees. We've done everything we possibly could and they don't give a f— about us. Now we gotta beat them with our minds. This is a mental fight."@Matt_Barnes22 urged people to go out and vote at a Sacramento protest. pic.twitter.com/883PxxnwMX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2020

And finally, we look back at the time that Shaq almost had a quadruple-double in game two of the 2001 Finals.

19 years ago, @SHAQ almost had a quadruple-double in G2 of the '01 Finals! 💪 28 points,

💪 20 rebounds

💪 9 assists

💪 8 blocks The Big Fella was always dominant! pic.twitter.com/CdOyFNZQai — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2020