NBA News: League Plans For Next Season, Details on the Orlando Plan, and More!

The NBA has plans to return to play in Orlando under a bubble plan, with players expected to remain on campus for the duration of the season. Players will be expected to come back with two negative coronavirus tests should they decided to leave the ‘bubble’, and would require a ten-day quarantine. Let’s get to some more news from around the league!
Top News This Week
- The NBA and NBAPA have agreed that once the season starts back up, there will be testing for performance-enhancing drugs in Orlando. Tests for recreational drugs will remain suspended.
- The NBA transaction window that starts on June 22nd will include all 30 teams, not just the 22 that are returning to play in Orlando. Teams will be allowed to convert two-way players into NBA contracts and sign eligible free agents for the rest of the season, regardless of whether or not they are playing.
- In planning for next season, it seems that the NBA is shooting for a condensed schedule next year to try and keep the league close to it’s original timeline. That could potentially mean more back-to-back’s and sets of four games in five nights next year, something that the NBA has tried to move away from.
- The NBA made the official decision to call off the remainder of the NBA G-League season this week. The WNBA is still searching for a single-site return after the season start was delayed. The WNBA was set to kick off in May.
- San Antonio Spurs’ star LaMarcus Aldridge underwent surgery on his shoulder a few weeks ago and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The procedure cleaned up issues in his rotator cuff. The Spurs reportedly knew of the injury ahead of time, and expected Aldridge to miss any potential playoff format should the league decide to return to play.
Social News
Much like last week, this week featured plenty of big names in the NBA speaking up on the matter of racial injustice in the United States. Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban has been especially vocal over the last few weeks and has been active in protests as well.
Mark Cuban says people can't be afraid to talk about race if they want to move forward.
(via @espn_macmahon) pic.twitter.com/bONRvZVes0
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2020
.@Dame_Lillard released a track titled 'Blacklist' with some powerful words 🎙 pic.twitter.com/biGRWywnqK
— ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2020
'While We Were Away'
Presented by the Clippers and narrated by @Yg_Trece.
(via @LAClippers)pic.twitter.com/HRygwQ8b77
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2020
"We've had our fists in the air, we've taken knees. We've done everything we possibly could and they don't give a f— about us. Now we gotta beat them with our minds. This is a mental fight."@Matt_Barnes22 urged people to go out and vote at a Sacramento protest. pic.twitter.com/883PxxnwMX
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2020
And finally, we look back at the time that Shaq almost had a quadruple-double in game two of the 2001 Finals.
19 years ago, @SHAQ almost had a quadruple-double in G2 of the '01 Finals!
💪 28 points,
💪 20 rebounds
💪 9 assists
💪 8 blocks
The Big Fella was always dominant! pic.twitter.com/CdOyFNZQai
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2020
All of that news and more, this week in the NBA! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.