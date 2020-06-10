in NBA

NBA News: League Plans For Next Season, Details on the Orlando Plan, and More!

The latest news from around the NBA this week!

NBA
Apr 27, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives at San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) in the fourth quarter of game seven of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has plans to return to play in Orlando under a bubble plan, with players expected to remain on campus for the duration of the season. Players will be expected to come back with two negative coronavirus tests should they decided to leave the ‘bubble’, and would require a ten-day quarantine. Let’s get to some more news from around the league!

Top News This Week

Social News

Much like last week, this week featured plenty of big names in the NBA speaking up on the matter of racial injustice in the United States. Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban has been especially vocal over the last few weeks and has been active in protests as well.

And finally, we look back at the time that Shaq almost had a quadruple-double in game two of the 2001 Finals.

 

All of that news and more, this week in the NBA! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

Written by Brook Smith

