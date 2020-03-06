NBA News: Mark Cuban Fined $500k For His Criticism of Referees

The NBA has fined Dallas Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban $500,000 for his part if publicly criticizing officiating. The Mavericks Had submitted a protest to the league to replay the final seconds of a February game against the Hawks. That request was denied and Cuban will be required to hand over the half million.

ESPN Sources: NBA has fined Mark Cuban $500K — and rejected the Dallas Mavericks petition to replay the final seconds of a Feb. 22 loss to Atlanta. Cuban assailed league’s officiating leadership and system in a tirade — and twice went on court in final minutes to confront refs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 6, 2020

Cuban, who is an owner and not a part of the coaching staff, went onto the court twice to question refs. The league issued the following statement in regard to Cuban’s outburst.

It is a recognized part of sports for fans and the media at times to criticize officiating, but team executives must be held to a higher standard. A team owner’s effort to influence refereeing decisions during and after a game creates the perception of an unfair competitive advantage and thereby undermines the integrity of the game.

The league then went on to protect the league’s officials and what executives were limited to.

Demeaning league employees also creates an intimidating workplace environment. With an increased focus on respectful conduct by coaches, players and fans during games, the actions of team executives should set an example and not lower expectations for appropriate behavior in our arenas.

Cuban has accumulated over $3 million in fines in his time as owner and has been very critical of the league. Cuban was furious over a call that went in the Hawks favor and essentially sealed the win for Atlanta. The play in question was a putback by Atlanta’s John Collins following a goaltending call that was overturned. Cuban came onto the court after the game to confront officials, and that was counted as his second time he inappropriately came out onto the court.

NBA News: Steph Curry Makes His Long-Awaited Return to the Warriors