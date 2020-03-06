MLB News: Angels Fire Clubhouse Attendant For Helping Teams Cheat

Brian Harkin has worked for the Angels for 30 long years, most recently as a clubhouse attendant. As it turns out though, Harkin was helping teams visiting Angels Stadium to cheat. Major League Baseball’s investigation led to Harkin being relieved of his duties with Anaheim.

The Angels fired their longtime visiting clubhouse manager after an internal investigation confirmed that he was providing opposing pitchers with illegal ball-doctoring substances. MLB, which vows to enforce that rule this season, tipped them off. … https://t.co/EBzVI15SE4 — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 6, 2020

Harkin was reported to have given opposing pitchers illegal substances while they visited Angels Stadium. The illegal substances helped pitchers with their grips, a growing issue in baseball. It’s unclear why Harkin was helping opposing teams get the advantage, and the team has not issued a statement on the matter.

Pitchers in baseball have been using illegal substances to doctor the ball for as long as the game has been around. There has been a heightened sensitivity to it as of late though after Cincinatti Reds’ pitcher Trevor Bauer claimed over 70 percent of the league use illegal substances when pitching.

Harkins has been manning the visiting clubhouse since 1990 for the Angels.