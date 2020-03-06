in DO NOT USE THIS CATEGORY

MLB News: Angels Fire Clubhouse Attendant For Helping Teams Cheat

The Angels let go a long-time clubhouse attendant for helping visiting teams cheat.

Jun 21, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) receives a standing ovation for the fans during his first at bat in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Harkin has worked for the Angels for 30 long years, most recently as a clubhouse attendant. As it turns out though, Harkin was helping teams visiting Angels Stadium to cheat. Major League Baseball’s investigation led to Harkin being relieved of his duties with Anaheim.

Harkin was reported to have given opposing pitchers illegal substances while they visited Angels Stadium. The illegal substances helped pitchers with their grips, a growing issue in baseball. It’s unclear why Harkin was helping opposing teams get the advantage, and the team has not issued a statement on the matter.

Pitchers in baseball have been using illegal substances to doctor the ball for as long as the game has been around. There has been a heightened sensitivity to it as of late though after Cincinatti Reds’ pitcher Trevor Bauer claimed over 70 percent of the league use illegal substances when pitching.

Harkins has been manning the visiting clubhouse since 1990 for the Angels.

