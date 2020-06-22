NBA News: Players Must Make Decision This Week, Noah Lands With the Clippers, and More!

The NBA faces a pivotal week in getting play resumed, as players must inform teams whether or not they intend to play in the upcoming basketball bubble. Players that opt out of playing will not receive any sort of discipline, and many are expected not to play. Let’s dive into some of the news from this week.
Top News This Week
- The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to add to their size for a playoff run by adding in Joakim Noah to the mix. The 6-11 Center will be signed to a deal for the rest of the season this week, after being on a 10-day contract with the team. Noah will help the Clippers to match up better in the pain with the much bigger Lakers down the stretch.
- Under the NBA’s health plan for the resumption of the season, players were given a 100-page handbook on regulations. As part of the plan, there will be barbers, manicurists, pedicurists, and hair braiders selected to be on campus during the bubble.
- Players that choose to NOT return to play for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season must inform their teams by this week. The player’s compensation would be reduced by 1/92.6 per each game missed, per reports. But there would also not be any discipline for choosing to sit out the season.
- The Lakers have announced that they have hired Dr Karida Brown as their director of racial equity and action. Brown is a tenure track Assistant Professor at UCLA in African American Studies as well as Sociology.
- The Memphis Grizzlies are looking like a possible destination for Anthony Toliver when the transaction window opens up tomorrow. His 10-day contract with the Grizzlies was expiring right as the season was suspended back in March.
Social News
Pau Gasol gave a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at the ESPY’s last night on what also happened to be Father’s Day. Pau talked about Kobe’s achievements on the court, but being a father to his daughters was one of his favorite things in life. Grab a tissue for this one.
Pau gave Kobe a Father's Day tribute at the ESPY's tonight. 💜💛 #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/q2TgZwSI1W
— Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) June 22, 2020
The Wizards’ John Wall and Bradley Beal were out participating in a large protest in Washington D.C. the other day. The two stars were vocal during the entire march.
John Wall and Bradley Beal led a protest in Washington D.C. today.
(via drewtheabstract/IG pic.twitter.com/RRHINMBElz
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2020
In case you were wondering, here is a list of hotels being utilized by the NBA for the Orlando plan. I don’t know why anyone would need to know this, but here it is.
Sources: NBA teams Disney hotels based on seeding:
-Grand Destino: Bucks, Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz, Heat
-Grand Floridian: Thunder, 76ers, Rockets, Pacers, Mavericks, Nets, Grizzlies, Magic
-Yacht Club: Blazers, Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Wizards
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020
And finally, Snoop Dogg surprised us all with this performance for the ESPY’s. Listen in as the rap legend pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.
From one LA legend to another: @SnoopDogg pays tribute to Kobe during the @ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/ILBYSlv1kg
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2020
All of that news and more, this week in the NBA! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.