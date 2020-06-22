in NBA

NBA News: Players Must Make Decision This Week, Noah Lands With the Clippers, and More!

The latest news from around the NBA this week!

The NBA faces a pivotal week in getting play resumed, as players must inform teams whether or not they intend to play in the upcoming basketball bubble. Players that opt out of playing will not receive any sort of discipline, and many are expected not to play. Let’s dive into some of the news from this week.

Top News This Week

Social News

Pau Gasol gave a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at the ESPY’s last night on what also happened to be Father’s Day. Pau talked about Kobe’s achievements on the court, but being a father to his daughters was one of his favorite things in life. Grab a tissue for this one.

The Wizards’ John Wall and Bradley Beal were out participating in a large protest in Washington D.C. the other day. The two stars were vocal during the entire march.

In case you were wondering, here is a list of hotels being utilized by the NBA for the Orlando plan. I don’t know why anyone would need to know this, but here it is.

And finally, Snoop Dogg surprised us all with this performance for the ESPY’s. Listen in as the rap legend pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

