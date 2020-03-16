NBA News: Teams Bracing For June As the Earliest Start Date

The way things have been going lately, we would be lucky to see an NBA game at all this year. Owners and teams around the league are bracing for the very real possibility that games will not start until June, and maybe later.

The NBA had been previously considering playing games without fans in the wake of reports over the coronavirus. That changed when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

“Our world has changed since Wednesday’s [board of governors] call,” one team president told ESPN. “The reality isn’t lost on anyone right now.”

The Center for Disease Control released a statement over the weekend that they did not recommend crowds of fifty or more people for at least eight weeks. All of that could change, for better or worse, over the next couple of weeks. But if they cannot have crowds of fifty, that means the two teams can barely show up.

If that is the case, it is very likely we will not see any NBA games until late June.