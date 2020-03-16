MLB News: Yankees Make Decision on Spring Training

Just a few short days after the Yankees came together as a team in solidarity deciding to stay in Florida, things are changing. The team is headed back home to wait and see how the coronavirus plays out, rather than staying at their spring camp.

The New York Post reported that the Yankees made the decision after a few different things happened this weekend. First, a member of the organization tested positive for the virus. A player on the minor league side of camp came down with the sickness, though it was reported he stayed on the minor league side.

Second, the player’s union sent out a memo to players and teams letting them know how they should proceed. That memo detailed that non-roster players were advised to start heading home from camp immediately. Players on the 40-man roster or players in the middle of rehabbing injuries were allowed to remain at camp if they so choose.

The Yankees took both of those things this weekend and decided to make the journey back to the Bronx. Major League Baseball has officially pushed back Opening Day two weeks. That date could drastically change with announcements from the government pouring in hourly. There is a growing consensus that baseball will not return until late June, at the earliest.