MLB News: The Yankees Have the First Confirmed Coronavirus Case in Baseball

The Yankees are making history again, but not for anything good. The New York-based team became the first team in Major League Baseball to have a player test positive for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

A minor league player in the New York Yankees system has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell ESPN. He is the first known case in baseball. He was quarantined Friday morning after saying he was running a fever. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 15, 2020

The news of a player testing positive comes just a few days after the Yankees made the decision to remain in camp as a team. It is unclear whether or not this changes the team’s decision, but conversations will be had.

Jeff Passan of ESPN went on to elaborate on the player’s status.

The Yankees player who tested positive for coronavirus was only on the minor league side of the team’s facility in Tampa. Still, as we’re learning about coronavirus’ ability to spread, that distance alone does not necessarily protect those who are nearby from contracting it.

The good news, if there is any at all here, is that the player was on the minor league side of camp. The bad news is that so little is still known about the virus, that the team is unsure how to proceed. It’s a waiting game at this point in the Yankees’ camp, but expect the team to start leaving any time.