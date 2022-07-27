The regional championship will be held at Winthrop University for the second time. About 600 athletes from more than 40 schools participated in the event in York County in 2018. A joint bid was made by Visit York County and Winthrop University to host the competition in early 2021. More than 3,000 applications were assessed by the NCAA for championships that would take place between 2023 and 2025.

Although the exact location has not yet been decided, the choice may indicate a chance to hold the competition at Catawba Bend Preserve, where a new cross-country course is being built. In the upcoming months, Visit York County and the City of Rock Hill will collaborate formally to improve the visitor and participation experience. Winthrop University’s Chuck Rey, the athletic director, is likewise ecstatic about this development.