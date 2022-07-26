in NBA Player

Star of the Former Brooklyn Nets Joins New Team

Markel Brown, a former NBA player, just signed a contract with Pallacanestro Varese. Last week, the group announced it on Twitter. Brown excelled throughout his time at Oklahoma State, averaging 17.2 points per game in his final year. He was selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 44th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

He had the chance to start in 29 of the games he played during his first season, and he finished with an average of 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds. In the NBA Playoffs, he took part in two games (one of which he started), but the Brooklyn Nets were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round. He participated in 62 additional games the next season for a Nets squad that was in the midst of a rebuild. Despite having a brief NBA career, he had already demonstrated while playing with the Nets that he could be a reliable role player. This former Nets standout will now play for Pallacanestro Varese, a franchise in Italy.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

