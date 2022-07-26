He had the chance to start in 29 of the games he played during his first season, and he finished with an average of 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds. In the NBA Playoffs, he took part in two games (one of which he started), but the Brooklyn Nets were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round. He participated in 62 additional games the next season for a Nets squad that was in the midst of a rebuild. Despite having a brief NBA career, he had already demonstrated while playing with the Nets that he could be a reliable role player. This former Nets standout will now play for Pallacanestro Varese, a franchise in Italy.