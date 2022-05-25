Before the start of the current season, Nets general manager Sean Marks expressed confidence that Kyrie Irving will sign a contract extension before training camp. Marks also predicted that Harden would be signed to a contract extension, but the universe had other ideas.

In light of all that has occurred with Irving this season, most notably his unwillingness to be immunized, and his injury history in general, it is not unexpected that Brooklyn is adopting a more cautious approach with the All-Star guard going ahead. With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases around the nation, there is a chance that New York could reintroduce its vaccination mandate, which could potentially sideline Irving once more.