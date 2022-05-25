As Brooklyn prepares for the offseason, Irving’s long-term future with the franchise may be one of the most significant factors it may want to alter. Irving has a player option for $36.5 million that he may refuse this summer to become a free agent. He has stated numerous times that he wants to remain in Brooklyn, but the Nets may not be willing to grant him a long-term contract.According to the press: “…The Nets’ championship hopes hinge on an amicable resolution with Irving, whose personal decision not to get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history have left the Nets hesitant, and now, according to a source familiar with the Nets’ thinking, outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension.”
Before the start of the current season, Nets general manager Sean Marks expressed confidence that Kyrie Irving will sign a contract extension before training camp. Marks also predicted that Harden would be signed to a contract extension, but the universe had other ideas.
In light of all that has occurred with Irving this season, most notably his unwillingness to be immunized, and his injury history in general, it is not unexpected that Brooklyn is adopting a more cautious approach with the All-Star guard going ahead. With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases around the nation, there is a chance that New York could reintroduce its vaccination mandate, which could potentially sideline Irving once more.