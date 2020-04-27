in NFL

NFL News: Gronk Returns, The Draft Flies By, Chargers Change Their Uniform, and More!

All of your news from around the NFL this past week.

NFL

It was a wild week in the NFL, with the draft moving to a virtual format for the first time in history. Things went off without a hitch, and there were only a few first-round surprises. Let’s check in on news from around the league.

Top News This Week

Social News

In other news, the Chargers continued the trend of NFL teams changing up their uniforms. The Los Angeles franchise unveiled probably some of the best new uniforms of the offseason so far. The team has six new uniform combinations to choose from this year.

Lamar Jackson made quite a name for himself in the NFL last year, bursting onto the scene as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Jackson will be featured on the cover of the 2021 version of Madden, which is historically cursed.

And finally, we just need you to read this exchange between the Jaguars’ Yannick Ngakuoe and the GM’s son. The disrespect is unreal.

All of that news and more, this week in the NFL! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

Written by Brook Smith

