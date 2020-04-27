NFL News: Gronk Returns, The Draft Flies By, Chargers Change Their Uniform, and More!

It was a wild week in the NFL, with the draft moving to a virtual format for the first time in history. Things went off without a hitch, and there were only a few first-round surprises. Let’s check in on news from around the league.
Top News This Week
- The biggest news from around the league this week is that Rob Gronkowski is coming back to play football. The veteran tight end is making his return to the NFL and requested to be traded to the Buccaneers to play with Tom Brady. The Patriots made that happen, so we are getting a TB12 and Gronk reunion in Tampa Bay.
- The Saints are rumored to be close to a deal with Jameis Winston, but it’s Taysom Hill making headlines. New Orleans is dishing out quite a hefty sum for a potential back QB, though Hill obviously offers more than that in what he brings to a team.
- In the middle of the virtual draft, Roger Goodell confirmed that 2022’s NFL Draft will be hosted in Las Vegas. This year’s draft was supposed to be there as well, but obviously COVID-19 changed things.
- The Patriots may have lost Rob Gronkowski, but that has not stopped them from pursuing receiving talent. New England scooped up for Jaguars’ wide receiver and USC product Marqise Lee as a potential option in their passing games. Lee has experienced his fair share of injuries over the past few seasons.
- The Saints’ Sean Payton recently said to media that his team would NOT be holding any type of offseason program this spring. The expectation is that players will stay healthy, and Payton is counting on that. Payton just recovered from COVID-19, perhaps part of the reason he has been so sensitive and conscious of the players’ health.
Social News
In other news, the Chargers continued the trend of NFL teams changing up their uniforms. The Los Angeles franchise unveiled probably some of the best new uniforms of the offseason so far. The team has six new uniform combinations to choose from this year.
Chargers’ new uniforms… thoughts? pic.twitter.com/eHAC4qRDXk
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020
Lamar Jackson made quite a name for himself in the NFL last year, bursting onto the scene as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Jackson will be featured on the cover of the 2021 version of Madden, which is historically cursed.
Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson announced he will be on the cover of Madden 21.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020
And finally, we just need you to read this exchange between the Jaguars’ Yannick Ngakuoe and the GM’s son. The disrespect is unreal.
@TonyKhan stop hiding moe.
— Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020
All of that news and more, this week in the NFL! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.