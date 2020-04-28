in NBA

NBA News: Practice Facilities Open Back Up, The Last Dance Continues, and More!

The latest news from around the NBA this week!

Dec 1, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels former player Michael Jordan watches the game against the Davidson Wildcats from a suite at the Spectrum Center. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA world was once again abuzz with The Last Dance series this weekend, as it dipped into one of the most interesting figures in basketball history. The series covered Dennis Rodman, and boy, you really do not want to miss that episode. Let’s get to the news!

Top News This Week

Social News

Perhaps the biggest news of the day comes in a UCLA de-committed player. Five Star recruit point guard Daishen Nix is headed to the new G league pathway program instead of starting his college career.

Dwyane Wade took the time to talk about the impact Kobe Bryant had, and just how far his reach actually was. In his words, Kobe was always surrounded by a crowd, no matter where he was or what language was being spoken.

After the Last Dance episodes premiered this past Sunday, many fans wanted to know more about why the Pistons refused to shake the Bulls’ hands after the game. Well, Bill Laimbeer has the answer.

And finally, we can’t ever pass on the opportunity to show LeBron James talking about Michael Jordan…like, ever.

