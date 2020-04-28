NBA News: Practice Facilities Open Back Up, The Last Dance Continues, and More!

The NBA world was once again abuzz with The Last Dance series this weekend, as it dipped into one of the most interesting figures in basketball history. The series covered Dennis Rodman, and boy, you really do not want to miss that episode. Let’s get to the news!

Top News This Week

The biggest news item this week is that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that practice facilities will begin to open up in May, the first step towards normalcy. The league is allowing practice facilities to open only in states where the restrictions on gatherings is being loosened, which could be a much larger list by May.

As part of the plan to allow facilities to open, the league is requiring that every team appoint a senior executive to a new position: Facility Hygiene Officer. Players at the facility will also be required to wear facemasks for the time being.

The Hawks are one of the latest teams to decide that they will not open up practice facilities, despite the league and state allowing them to. President of Basketball Operations/GM Travis Schlenk tells ESPN that Hawks won’t be opening team facility to players Friday. “We are going to wait and see what happens in the state over the couple of weeks”

The Ball brothers all changed over and signed with Jay-Z’s agency this week, inking a deal with Roc Nation Sports.

Social News

Perhaps the biggest news of the day comes in a UCLA de-committed player. Five Star recruit point guard Daishen Nix is headed to the new G league pathway program instead of starting his college career.

Five-star point guard Daishen Nix is decommitting from UCLA and signing with the new G League pathway program, the league announced Tuesday. https://t.co/67Kpk92nkO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2020

Dwyane Wade took the time to talk about the impact Kobe Bryant had, and just how far his reach actually was. In his words, Kobe was always surrounded by a crowd, no matter where he was or what language was being spoken.

After the Last Dance episodes premiered this past Sunday, many fans wanted to know more about why the Pistons refused to shake the Bulls’ hands after the game. Well, Bill Laimbeer has the answer.

"All that whinning they did, why shake their hand? They were just whiners." — Bill Laimbeer (via @Rachel__Nichols) pic.twitter.com/9nFK1HbZpf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 27, 2020

And finally, we can’t ever pass on the opportunity to show LeBron James talking about Michael Jordan…like, ever.

LeBron can relate to MJ getting his first title 🏆 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/wBBexM02Sq — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2020