NFL News: Lions Trade Matthew Stafford to Rams in HUGE Deal

We’re just one week away from Tom Brady facing off against Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. But that has not meant that NFL teams are sitting on their hands waiting to see what happens. Instead, the Lions and the Rams shocked the world with a HUGE trade on Saturday evening.

The trade will send Matthew Stafford out to Los Angeles to become the new quarterback for the Rams. The almost 33-year-old can still sling it among the best QBs in the league, and he automatically makes LA a serious contender. Stafford is owed $43 million over the next two seasons, and he will NOT require a contract extension as part of the trade.

In exchange for Stafford, the Rams sent a haul out to the Lions. The package includes the Rams’ first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, a third-round pick in 2021, and quarterback Jared Goff. Los Angeles will also take a significant hit on dead-money, with Goff accounting for $22.2 million on their books in 2021. All of that while he plays for the Lions.

Stafford will count for $17.8 million on the Lions’ books for 2021 and the Lions will take on Goff’s $106.6 million remaining on his deal. The Rams will not go 7-consecutive seasons without a first-round pick, barring any major trades. They traded up their 2016 and 2017 picks to get Goff in the 2016 draft, the 2018 pick for Brandin Cooks, their 2019 pick for the Falcons later picks, and their 2020 picks for Jalen Ramsey.