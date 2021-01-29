NBA News: Karl Anthony Towns Reveals He Was Hit By a Drunk Driver in the Offseason

The NBA’s Karl Anthony Towns has had a really rough year. KAT lost his mother to COVID back in April and has since lost more family members to the virus. Towns himself tested positive earlier this month and appears to be recovering well.

But in a live Q&A on his Instagram account this week. KAT revealed an incident in the offseason that left him hospitalized. The Timberwolves star said that he was hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles right before the start of the new season.

Towns talked about it when someone asked how he continues to stay strong during the tragic life events. KAT gave credit to his girlfriend Jordyn Woods while talking about it as well, as she continues to be there for him as things happen in life. He also credits her for helping him get through his stint with COVID.

My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don’t acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life. The NBA has not made any statements regarding the incident, and the Timberwolves have not either. TMZ Sports revealed that they have reached out to local law enforcement in hopes of following up on the drunk driving case.