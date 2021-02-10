NFL News: Quarterback Updates From Around the League

The entire NFL and their fans watched this week as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time dismantled a very good Chiefs team. Now that Tom Brady is off celebrating yet another Super Bowl win, we can dive into some of the news surrounding other signal-callers around the league.

The Washington Football Team took a significant step towards having a QB in the 2021 season this week. They signed Taylor Heinicke to a 2-year extension worth a reported $8.75 million. Heinicke left ODU to go to WFT’s practice squad and eventually start a playoff game for them, where he would throw for 300 yards in the loss to TB. Kyle Allen is not under contract for 2021 and who knows what will happen with Alex Smith.

The Raiders could be in the market to move all of their quarterbacks or none of them at this point. After rumors surfaced that they would be interested in moving franchise QB Derek Carr at the right price, teams are checking in on backup Marcus Mariota. The veteran QB played just one game this year but was incredibly productive, throwing for 226 yards and rushing for another 88.

The Eagles are still working to trade Carson Wentz and it seems more likely that he will move in the coming weeks than ever before. The latest report is that the Colts have asked for additional compensation to offset the Eagles’ asking price. The reported price point is supposed to be comparable to that of Matthew Stafford, and the Colts want a pick to help balance it out.

And finally, the severity of Patrick Mahomes toe injury has been revealed. The Chiefs quarterback is having surgery this week to repair a torn plantar plate in his big toe, one reason he was slowed up during the Super Bowl.