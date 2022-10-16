in NCAA Game

No 13 UMass men’s hockey upsets No 1 Denver

At the Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts, on Friday, No. 13 UMass defeated reigning champion No. 1 Denver, 4-2, in a matchup of the last two national champions. The Minutemen (1-0-1) hosted the Pioneers (2-1-0) for the opener of a two-game series, placing them in an unexpected position as underdogs. To make matters worse, 38 seconds into the game, senior forward Cal Kiefiuk received a five-minute major and a ten-minute game penalty for hitting from behind.

 

It didn’t matter since senior forward Reed Lebster and freshman Kenny Connors went on an odd-man rush into the Denver zone halfway through the penalty kill. Lebster floated Connors’ cross-crease pass, but the freshman deflected it to score his first collegiate goal and make the score 1-0.

Just 1:21 later, sophomore defenseman Scott Morrow added a goal on a pass from classmate Ryan Lautenbach to give the Minutemen another advantage. With his first career goal in the second quarter of the first, freshman Tyson Dyck increased the UMass lead to three goals against the top team in the country.

 

