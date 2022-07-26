The 2022–23 NBA season’s Detroit Pistons’ Classic Edition jerseys, which are a copy of the team’s road outfits from 1996–2001, were presented today. Mike Zavodsky, the Detroit Pistons’ chief business officer, stated, “To Pistons fans everywhere, we heard you, and this is for you. The Pistons’ and NBA’s colorful past is reflected in the teal uniforms. We can’t wait to see this incarnation of Detroit Basketball wear them as we are pleased to reintroduce the teal to a new generation of basketball enthusiasts.”
The teal uniform refers to a particular period in Detroit Pistons history. Franchise standouts like Grant Hill, Jerry Stackhouse, Lindsey Hunter, and Ben Wallace donned the teal horsehead uniforms as the team won postseason spots on three consecutive times. The squad is anticipated to wear the jersey for 10 games during the upcoming season, and it will be an exact reproduction of the original.