Prediction NCAAF Memphis vs Kent State

On November 27, 2024, the Memphis Tigers will face the Kent State Golden Flashes in a crucial late-season matchup. Memphis, with a 7-3 record, aims to solidify its bowl eligibility, while Kent State looks to finish a challenging season on a high note.

Key Matchups and Analysis

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan has been the centerpiece of the Tigers’ offense, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. His connection with star wide receiver Gabriel Rogers will be pivotal against Kent State’s struggling secondary, which has allowed over 250 passing yards per game.

Kent State, on the other hand, relies heavily on its ground game, led by running back Marquez Cooper. Averaging 120 rushing yards per game, Cooper will need a standout performance to keep the Golden Flashes competitive. However, Memphis’ defense, which ranks third in the AAC in rushing yards allowed, poses a significant challenge.

Prediction

Given Memphis’ dynamic offense and Kent State’s struggles on both sides of the ball, the Tigers are heavy favorites. Expect Memphis to control the tempo and exploit Kent State’s defensive vulnerabilities. Prediction: Memphis 38, Kent State 17.