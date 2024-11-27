Recap NCAAM #1 Kansas vs Duke

The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks defeated the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils 85-78 in an electrifying showdown on November 27, 2024, at the Champions Classic in Madison Square Garden. This highly anticipated early-season matchup lived up to the hype, featuring standout performances from both teams.

Hunter Dickinson led Kansas with 22 points and 11 rebounds, showcasing his dominance in the paint. His ability to control the boards and finish around the rim proved critical for the Jayhawks, especially during key stretches in the second half. Guard Dajuan Harris Jr. contributed with 18 points and six assists, providing the steady backcourt leadership Kansas needed.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski delivered a strong performance, scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Freshman Jared McCain added 18 points, hitting four three-pointers to keep Duke competitive throughout the game.

Kansas trailed by three points at halftime but surged ahead in the second half, thanks to Dickinson’s inside presence and Harris Jr.’s clutch playmaking. Duke struggled with turnovers late in the game, which Kansas capitalized on to seal the victory.

This Recap Kansas vs Duke NCAAM highlights Kansas’ resilience and ability to perform under pressure, solidifying their position as the top-ranked team in college basketball.