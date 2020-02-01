Ravens News: Lamar Jackson Named 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player Unanimously

While many feel Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens should be playing tomorrow on Super Bowl Sunday, his Super Bowl weekend Saturday will end nicely.

As expected, Jackson has been named the 2019 NFL MVP in a unanimous selection. What this means is Jackson earned all 50 first-place votes. Equally important, this was just the second unanimous NFL MVP in league history; with the other being Tom Brady in 2010.

We remarked several times during the regular season, that it just seemed to be a year that belonged all to Jackson. He threw for 36 touchdowns and ran in an additional seven. He also threw for 3,127 yards and posted a 113.3 passer rating. Of course that isn’t the biggest caveat to his year, seeing as how he also rushed for 1,206 yards which is a monster season for most running backs.

Equally important, history was made in his winning of the award. Jackson is now the youngest NFL MVP ever, at 22 years, 358 days old. Finally, Jackson was the first Baltimore Ravens player to ever win the award.

From Adam Schefter, here is a full listing of everyone that won an award tonight:

NFL 🏆s: MVP: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

DPOY: Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

OPOY: Saints WR Michael Thomas

CPOY: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

OROY: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

DROY: 49ers DE Nick Bosa

COY: Ravens John Harbaugh

ACOY: Ravens Greg Roman — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2020

Notice that I said tonight – which is a change – the NFL will host an awards show live on FOX at 8 PM ET. In past years, the league awards were named after the postseason. Now, the league has used the awards to boost Super Bowl weekend as a true bonanza of all sorts to promote the league.

Honestly, I entered this year believing that Patrick Mahomes would be the guy I enjoyed watching most. How wrong I was. I can’t remember a player more dominating and electrifying in such a unique fashion as Jackson. In addition, when I think back to the 2019 season, the image of his excellence will flash in my mind; captured forever during this season of all of our lives.

There was the night he handed the Patriots their first loss and had Bill Belichick frustrated. Then he beat Deshaun Watson and the opposing quarterback declared Jackson the MVP at midseason. Finally was that dominating Monday Night Football game at the LA Coliseum where he played what seemed like the perfect ballgame.

All of this is not bad for a guy that former coaches thought should play receiver. Lamar Jackson is so great for the NFL.