Super Bowl LIV: Happy Super Bowl Sunday, Here’s The Billy Murray Commercial

Let’s face it, as many people will be watching the Super Bowl tonight for the commercials as they will Patrick Mahomes’ spirals.

For me, it’s all of the above. I’m literally going to get so much Popeyes Chicken that I am sick for half of next week. While I want the Chiefs to win, I want to see a big game for the ages. For the first time in a good amount of years, I have genuine interest in the two sides.

Now, for the people who want to see a good commercial; we think there is one in store. It’s a play off ‘Groundhog Day’ and Billy Murray. Also, it’s that time of year where one of the major networks purchases the rights to play the movie for 24 hours straight; which is always a decent time. So here is a look at a commercial you will see tonight.

It’s a wrap, this is the best #SuperBowl commercial 👏 pic.twitter.com/i3mQDg9Hlg — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 2, 2020

It seems like the commercials just haven’t been that great for a number of years. Or perhaps it’s just a principal of remembering nostalgic things better than they truly were. Still, this Murray commercial looks to be on point.

When I was a kid, the Bud Bowl reigned supreme. I always wanted Budweiser to win over Bud Light. Someday, I am hopeful for a return of the Bud Bowl. Until then, stuff like this works.

Enjoy your Super Sunday, eat way too much; and we will check in after the game for a megapost of some sort.