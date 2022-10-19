in NCAA Team

Rutgers aims for a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance

Rutgers has stopped speculating about whether this year will be the one when it returns to the NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knights finally snapped that skid in 2021 after 30 years of wondering. Following that, last season, the team led by coach Steve Pikiell made another attempt, and they are now going for a third in a row.

 

Despite being without his two most dependable players, Pikiell still has a club that is capable of reaching March Madness. Both point guard Geo Baker and swingman Ron Harper Jr. are no longer eligible. Pikiell will have to rely on three players to lead the team: defensive specialist Caleb McConnell, center Cliff Omoryori, and guard Paul Mulcahy.

Along with shooting guard Cam Spencer, a transfer, Pikiell claimed his club had a solid mix of veterans and newcomers. Senior Mulcahy, who will take over as the point guard, said he has never been more thrilled to start a season.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Before the Celtics’ season opener, Bill Russell is honoredBefore the Celtics’ season opener, Bill Russell is honored

Texas volleyball is defeated by Iowa State to suffer its first season loss