Despite being without his two most dependable players, Pikiell still has a club that is capable of reaching March Madness. Both point guard Geo Baker and swingman Ron Harper Jr. are no longer eligible. Pikiell will have to rely on three players to lead the team: defensive specialist Caleb McConnell, center Cliff Omoryori, and guard Paul Mulcahy.

Along with shooting guard Cam Spencer, a transfer, Pikiell claimed his club had a solid mix of veterans and newcomers. Senior Mulcahy, who will take over as the point guard, said he has never been more thrilled to start a season.