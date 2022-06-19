in MLB Game

In the sixth inning, the Cardinals score six runs

With four innings remaining and a 4-2 advantage over the Boston Red Sox offense, St. Louis made the bold decision to throw everything open, sending a season-high 12 hitters to the plate in the top of the sixth inning. The Cardinals scored six runs in the last frame, giving them the opportunity to win 11-2 and score the most runs at Fenway Park since they defeated the Red Sox 12-3 in Game 4 of the 1946 World Series.

Nolan Gorman struck out to end the top of the sixth inning before the following eight batters had a chance to reach base. Tyler O’Neill started the celebration by blasting a Hansel Robles pitch 410 feet into the center-field stands, as estimated by Statcast. In the frame, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt each scored twice on singles.

The rookie stated, “It was a terrific run for us. “I was given the chance to bat twice in a single inning. That just indicates how well your team is performing. Making two outs in one inning obviously stinks, but your team is playing pretty well. Being a part of it was enjoyable. This season, the Cardinals’ comebacks have been fairly impressive, and club manager Oliver Marmol seemed happy with his players.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In the downpour, Courtney Wayment sets a record time

Trayce Thompson joins the Dodgers