Nolan Gorman struck out to end the top of the sixth inning before the following eight batters had a chance to reach base. Tyler O’Neill started the celebration by blasting a Hansel Robles pitch 410 feet into the center-field stands, as estimated by Statcast. In the frame, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt each scored twice on singles.

The rookie stated, “It was a terrific run for us. “I was given the chance to bat twice in a single inning. That just indicates how well your team is performing. Making two outs in one inning obviously stinks, but your team is playing pretty well. Being a part of it was enjoyable. This season, the Cardinals’ comebacks have been fairly impressive, and club manager Oliver Marmol seemed happy with his players.