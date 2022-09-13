The game wasn’t that appealing. An astounding 44 mistakes were made by the Cardinal, including 23 service mistakes. They gave Nebraska over two sets’ worth of points, yet they still prevailed in the game. After a relatively sluggish start to the match, Kendall Kipp eventually finished first among all hitters with 15 kills on.244 hitting. For the Cardinal, Caitie Baird added 10 kills to Elia Rubin’s 13 kills.

The Huskers made a remarkable comeback, winning the third set and then battling back in the fourth. With Lindsay Krause upping her game, they improved their play and had more options on offense. But in the end, the Cardinal succeeded. The contestant who prevailed was Kipp.