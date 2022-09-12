in NBA Player

Steph Curry admits that the Warriors and KD have been in negotiations

When it came to being amenable to a hypothetical Warriors reunion with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry didn’t hesitate. The Golden State star said in a Rolling Stone interview that he would have been okay with dismantling the Warriors’ championship-winning lineup over the offseason in order to play alongside Durant once more. Back-to-back championships were previously won by Durant while he was a member of the Warriors until he unexpectedly left for Brooklyn in 2019.

The Nets star had an eventful offseason, asking for a trade, allegedly urging Nets owner Joe Tsai to remove Brooklyn’s leadership, and even considering retirement. After months of stress, the 12-time NBA All-Star announced in late August that he will return to Brooklyn for the upcoming season. Curry briefly mentioned the Durant controversy in July, referring to a hypothetical Durant trade as part of the “rumor mill.” Curry also said that the team had a discussion about bringing Durant back on its own.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fourth athlete to pledge to an NCAA Division 1 institution is Jagger Tapper

NCAA FCS National Player of the Week honors go to Tim DeMorat