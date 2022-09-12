The Nets star had an eventful offseason, asking for a trade, allegedly urging Nets owner Joe Tsai to remove Brooklyn’s leadership, and even considering retirement. After months of stress, the 12-time NBA All-Star announced in late August that he will return to Brooklyn for the upcoming season. Curry briefly mentioned the Durant controversy in July, referring to a hypothetical Durant trade as part of the “rumor mill.” Curry also said that the team had a discussion about bringing Durant back on its own.