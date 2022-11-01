After a poor start and additional controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash has been fired as the Brooklyn Nets’ coach. A day after defeating Indiana to move up to 2-5, the Nets revealed on Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard. Nash made it to this season despite Kevin Durant saying he should leave this summer. With poor play on the court and negative headlines off it, the Nets have been yet another disaster.
In a statement, general manager Sean Marks stated, “Since taking over as head coach, Steve has been presented with a lot of unusual obstacles. We are really appreciative of his leadership, tolerance, and humility during his stay. We decided that a change is required at this time after considerable consideration and an examination of how the season has started, even though it was a very tough choice for us personally to make.”