Three-time NBA champion signs with Philadelphia 76ers

With victories over the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Philadelphia 76ers are presently 3-0 in the preseason. On October 12, when they host the Charlotte Hornets, they will play their subsequent exhibition contest. According to several speculations, they recently completed a number of trades, one of which being the signing of Patrick McCaw.

 

He last participated in an NBA game in the 2021 season while playing for the Toronto Raptors. He is 26 years old. In 199 regular season games, he has averaged 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. Even though there are fairly low stats, he has special NBA experience. Because he won three titles in a row from 2017 to 2019, he is a three-time NBA Champion.

He was first on the Golden State Warriors when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back NBA Finals, and then he was on the Toronto Raptors the following season when they defeated the Warriors.

 

