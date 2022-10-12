in NCAA Team

Women’s soccer at UH-Hilo moves to No. 9 in NCAA Division II rankings

In the most recent United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II rankings, which were revealed on Tuesday, the University of Hawaii at Hilo women’s soccer team is still ranked among the top 10 teams in the country. The Vulcans, who are unbeaten, were ranked No. 9 in the Top 25 for Week 6 after sharing No. 6 last week.

 

The top spot in the Division II rankings went to Dallas Baptist University. The women’s soccer team also dropped to No. 2 in the West Region rankings, trading places with Bellingham, Washington’s Western Washington University, which rose seven positions this week to No. 7 nationally.

UH-Hilo finished the previous week 1-0-1 after defeating Hawai’i Pacific University and tying Chaminade University of Honolulu without scoring. The Vulcans are currently 8-0-2 for the year. On October 15, at home in Fresno, California, the Vulcans will play Fresno Pacific University.

 

Written by ministrator

