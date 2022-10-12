The top spot in the Division II rankings went to Dallas Baptist University. The women’s soccer team also dropped to No. 2 in the West Region rankings, trading places with Bellingham, Washington’s Western Washington University, which rose seven positions this week to No. 7 nationally.

UH-Hilo finished the previous week 1-0-1 after defeating Hawai’i Pacific University and tying Chaminade University of Honolulu without scoring. The Vulcans are currently 8-0-2 for the year. On October 15, at home in Fresno, California, the Vulcans will play Fresno Pacific University.