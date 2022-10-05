Jackson played under Hall of Fame coach Jody Conradt from 2003 to 2007 during his illustrious career at The University of Texas. In her 123 career games, she made 103 starts. During her playing career, the Longhorns had an 83-43 record, including her freshman year [2003-04] when she was a member of the school’s 30-5 squad that made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 and finished with a No. 4 final rating in the Associated Press Poll. Jackson won the National Freshman of the Year award for her debut season from ESPN.com and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Tiffany was a significant player who had a successful career, according to Jody Conradt. “She was praised for her all-around ability, great mobility, and ability to play a variety of positions. Teammates loved her dearly, and we mourn her loss with them.”