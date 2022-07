Prior to signing his new contract, Liljegren, who was chosen by Toronto with the 17th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, was a restricted free agent. He is now committed to the Leafs until the 2023–24 season, after which he will continue to be an RFA. It’s a neat little bit of business for a guy who anticipates playing a significant role in the Maple Leafs’ long-term intentions. Liljegren has currently played 61 games and has tallied a total of 5 goals and 23 points.