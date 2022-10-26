Cincinnati native and 2023 running back Trey Cornist revoked his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. Along with South Florida’s Javin Simpkins, Cornist was one of two running backs in the 2023 class that made a summertime commitment to Georgia Tech. Following Mike Daniels’ resignation as Georgia Tech’s running backs coach, Cornist has decided to end his commitment to the program. Daniels, who was Cornist’s main recruiter, had done a fantastic job of finding him.

After losing Cornist and defensive back/linebacker Kamal Bonner, the Yellow Jackets’ 2023 recruiting class currently has fourteen commitments. The class has the 57th place national ranking. Following the commitment of interior offensive line prospect Gabe Fortson last week, Georgia Tech appeared to be gaining some recruiting momentum. However, today’s de-commitments by Cornist and Bonner have reversed that momentum.