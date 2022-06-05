Cunningham began by stating that the infield fly rule is up to judgment, although he disagreed with the suspension’s duration. Cunningham proposed a two-game penalty for the head coach who said the call was unreasonable. “Having our head baseball coach’s punishment for two games confirmed by the NCAA is tremendously frustrating.” The team does not intend to challenge the ruling, notwithstanding this remark. Forbes will be unable to contact the players or even visit the stadium as a result of the suspension.