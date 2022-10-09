Wembanyama’s senior national team debut with France would occur if he participates. Due to his injury recuperation, Antoine was unable to participate in EuroBasket this summer; as a result, France lost to Spain in the competition’s gold-medal game. In order to participate in the 2023 World Cup, which will be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, France must secure a spot. With a current World Cup qualification record of 6-2, France is well on its way to become one of the 12 European countries who will win a ticket in the 32-team competition.