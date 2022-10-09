in NBA Player

Victor Wembanyama is chosen by France for the World Cup qualifying matches

Next month, top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama will play in two World Cup qualification matches with France. The news was released on Friday by the French federation. Wembanyama is one of the 12 players chosen for the home match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 14 and the away match against Lithuania on November 11.

 

Wembanyama’s senior national team debut with France would occur if he participates. Due to his injury recuperation, Antoine was unable to participate in EuroBasket this summer; as a result, France lost to Spain in the competition’s gold-medal game. In order to participate in the 2023 World Cup, which will be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, France must secure a spot. With a current World Cup qualification record of 6-2, France is well on its way to become one of the 12 European countries who will win a ticket in the 32-team competition.

 

