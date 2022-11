In head coach Michele Madison’s 17 years at Virginia, the Cavaliers have made a total of 26 trips to the NCAA Championship, including their 14th this year. The first- and second-round games will be played at three more host locations: North Carolina, Maryland, and Michigan. At UConn’s Sherman Complex in Storrs, Connecticut, on November 18, the victor of each location advances to the NCAA semifinals. On November 20, the NCAA Championship contest will take place there.