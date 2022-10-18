The rings, which are the first championship rings made largely of yellow diamonds, include about 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds set into yellow gold to symbolize the team’s 16 victories in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The seven titles won by the team are symbolized by seven carats of yellow cushion cut diamonds on the bezel, and Stephen Curry’s 43-point effort in Game 4 of the NBA Finals is commemorated by 43 baguettes in the bridge. The trophies earned by each player are hidden in a chamber on top of the ring that can only be accessed by a lever built into Chase Center’s structural elements.