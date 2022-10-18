in NBA Team

Warriors Receive 2022 Championship Rings Before Season Opener

The Golden State Warriors got their 2021-22 NBA championship rings at a special pregame ceremony Tuesday during Champions Ring Night, sponsored by Chase Freedom. The Warriors’ co-executive chairs Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, together with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, gave the previous season’s players diamond-encrusted rings made by Jason of Beverly Hills.

 

The rings, which are the first championship rings made largely of yellow diamonds, include about 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds set into yellow gold to symbolize the team’s 16 victories in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The seven titles won by the team are symbolized by seven carats of yellow cushion cut diamonds on the bezel, and Stephen Curry’s 43-point effort in Game 4 of the NBA Finals is commemorated by 43 baguettes in the bridge. The trophies earned by each player are hidden in a chamber on top of the ring that can only be accessed by a lever built into Chase Center’s structural elements.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Dikembe Mutombo is treated for a brain tumor

Scott Drew wants the NCAA tournament to have 128 teams