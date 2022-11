Sam Ott led top-seeded Wright State with a total of 13 kills and five service aces. Aaliyah Byers and Taylor Bransfield both had nine kills for WSU, and Megan Alders added 10. Jenna Story had 19 digs, Callie Martin had 12 digs, and Kate Meyer had 40 assists. Second-seeded NKU ended 18-13. Wright State will learn its next opponent next Sunday during the NCAA tournament selection show. This season, Wright State became only the fourth team since 1994 to go undefeated in Horizon League play.