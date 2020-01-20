Astros News: Justin Verlander May Have A Burner Account On Twitter

The faux twitter accounts that have spun out of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing mess have been aplenty. For instance, there was Carlos Beltran’s ‘niece’. While it wasn’t kin of Beltran, it was someone close to him with some facts of the situation.

Also, don’t forget ‘Ivan’ who certainly appeared to be Beltran’s personal burner. Now our friend Jomboy has directed our attention to a ‘Jonathan12345′ that appears to be none other than Astros’ starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

Have a look at Jonathan’s defense of the Astros below:

We’ve got a potential Verlander burner account. Could be him. Could be someone in his camp. Could be a fake burner. We’re in the golden age of fake burners, it seems. @Jonatha19721565 pic.twitter.com/Mxd6U8NFoW — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) January 20, 2020

Whomever this is, here are the points they are driving home:

The Astros position players need to admit their guilt, and take the pitchers out of it.

He or she (Justin) points out that Verlander is a Cy Young caliber pitcher.

This account wants to defend how hard Verlander in particular fought for his 2017 World Series ring.

The account in question points out that ‘one guy cannot stop an entire cheating system’.

He or she (Justin) defends Kate Upton.

The account wants people to ‘understand what is important in life’.

Well, it was probably important to the 2017 New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in life to not play against a stacked deck in a moment they waited their entire life for. However, that doesn’t matter to Jonathan12345 on twitter.

He’s simply happy to chime in and make sure that everyone knows Verlander couldn’t stop this sign-stealing brigade, and for whatever reason has picked Verlander and only Verlander to mention and defend.

We will have more if Jonathan12345 decides to tweet about anything interesting.