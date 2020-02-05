Chiefs News: Watch Patrick Mahomes Catch and Chug Beer On Parade Fire Engine

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs won a thriller of a Super Bowl. Then Patrick Mahomes made it to Disney some seven years after tweeting about doing it as the Super Bowl winning quarterback.

Now on Wednesday, Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates are living it up. It’s parade day in Kansas City, and a good time was had by all.

For instance, check out the MVP catching this beer on a fire engine and chugging it.

Also, there’s Travis Kelce taking a nice beer shower at the hands of his quarterback. Kelce is a wild guy, and looks to be enjoying this a bit too much.

Mahomes gives Kelce a nice beer shower. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/sK4aWOAJLU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2020

In the past, we have seen wild things happen at celebratory parades after long championship droughts. For me, the one in Cleveland with J.R. Smith and the Cavaliers comes to mind. Even though Kansas City won a World Series within the last decade; it’s a football town.

Therefore, one had to know this type of hysteria would ensue with today’s parade going down.

As a sports fan, it’s great to see. Let’s be honest, San Francisco is no stranger to NFL Super Bowl winning parades. While it would have been great, it wouldn’t have unfolded quite like this.