NBA News: Clint Capela Headlines Monster 4-Team, 12-Player Trade

When the NBA kicks off trade season, it happens with a bang. Late Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets and three other teams agreed to a swap involving four teams and twelve players.

The NBA Trade deadline is February 6, so don’t figure on this being the final move; although perhaps it will be the biggest.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski on twitter, Clint Capela of the Rockets is the headline piece moving in the deal. In addition, Robert Covington is a notable name on the move as well.

ESPN Sources: 4-team trade agreement: Houston: Robert Covington; Atlanta: Clint Capela and Nene; Minnesota: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, ATL 1st round pick via Nets; Denver: Gerald Green, Houston FRP. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

Here are the additional moving pieces, according to ESPN:

Minnesota also acquires Atlanta’s Evan Turner and Denver’s Jarred Vanderbilt. Denver acquires Minnesota guard Shabazz Napier, forward Keita Bates-Diop, forward Noah Vonleh and injured guard Gerald Green. Atlanta acquires Houston center Nene Hilario. Houston also receives Jordan Bell from Minnesota and an Atlanta 2024 second-round pick via the Golden State Warriors. Atlanta is waiving Chandler Parsons and his expiring $25.1 million contract to create roster space to complete the four-team trade.

NBA trades are always kind of wild and fun. It would take a basketball guru to break down how each of these moves helps each respective team for their immediate and long-term future, but it’s worth noting that this is a huge deal.

Finally, many of us are sitting back waiting on that big piece like Andre Drummond to be moved. And all the while it’s a move like this that could be the biggest blockbuster of NBA trade season.