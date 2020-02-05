MLB News: Pete Roses Using Astros’ Sign-Stealing For Re-instatement Case to Baseball

Recently, you may recall former baseball great Pete Rose comparing the Astros’ cheating scandal to his own trespasses. Obviously, Rose sees this as opportunity.

Moreover, Rose wants back into baseball. This is according to ESPN on Wednesday morning, and Rose is making a case for his re-instatement.

According to ESPN, here is a lead line in Rose’s 20-page case for reinstatement.

“There cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose and another for everyone else,” Rose’s 20-page petition for reinstatement says. “No objective standard or categorization of the rules violations committed by Mr. Rose can distinguish his violations from those that have incurred substantially less severe penalties from Major League Baseball.”

Altogether, it’s not a bad idea on the part of Rose. While I feel it’s rather unlikely and still comparing apples to oranges, this is the only chance that Rose will have to get back into baseball. Equally important, he’s running out of time to be elected into the Hall of Fame while he’s still living.

This must be a horrifying reality for Rose, who has said he never bet against his team while admitting to placing bets while he was a player and manager before previously denying any wrongdoing.

Through the years, every case he’s made has fallen on deaf ears. Baseball loosened their stance enough on Rose that he’s allowed to attend ballgames as a fan, but it’s unlikely that he will be offered complete forgiveness based on what the Astros’ did.